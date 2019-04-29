Home World

Pakistan admits presence of terrorists in its territory

Major General Ghafoor's remark assumes significance as India has clarified that any talks will be possible only when Pakistan takes concrete actions against terrorists operating from its land.

Published: 29th April 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan_Trump_Tweet_Math

Pakistan's army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor | AP

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army on Monday admitted the presence of terrorists and Jihadi elements in its country, saying that there is a need to "do a lot" to curb terrorism.

"We have proscribed violent extremist organisations and Jihadist groups and we have been taking action against them," said Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor at a press conference here on Monday.

Major General Ghafoor said that there is a need to "do a lot" to curb terrorism as Islamabad so far has "suffered losses. We have lost millions of dollar due to terrorism." "There is still a lot to do against terrorism," he added.

He also admitted that previous governments failed to curb terrorism and due to which Pakistan lost its "millions of dollars."

"The state was busy conducting kinetic operations and every law enforcement agency was busy in that. Which is why we were not able to strategise against these (banned) organisations the way we are doing today," Ghafoor said.

Major General Ghafoor also blamed India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for allegedly funding Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), a human rights movement of the Pashtun community against Pakistani security establishments for violating their human rights.

"On the PTM website, they have got a number that states the amount of funds they have collected from Pashtuns around the world. But tell us how much money you got from the NDS (Afghan National Directorate of Security) to run your campaign. How much money did RAW give you for the first dharna in Islamabad," he asked.

Major General Ghafoor's remark assumes significance as India has clarified that any talks with Islamabad will be possible only when Pakistan takes concrete actions against terrorists operating from its land.

India has toughened its stand following February 14 Pulwama terrorist attack by Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on the convoy of CRPF in which 44 jawans were killed.

The two countries were close to having a dangerous confrontation following Balakot airstrikes of February 26, when the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft crossed the Line of Control to attack JeM's training camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Talking about the confusion over the number of IAF pilots captured after India conducted pre-emptive airstrikes deep in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, he said: "Initially, we got information through the proper channel. Then on the ground, I personally found that only one person had been captured and I sent out the correction myself. How is it that you are ready to accept one of our statements, and not the other one?"

In a veiled threat to India, Major General Ghafoor asked New Delhi not test Pakistan's "resolve." "We have not retaliated in the past because we want peace," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Army Terrorist Major General Ghafoor ISPR PTM RAW NDS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp