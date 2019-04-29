Home World

Pakistan releases 55 Indian fishermen, five civilians as 'goodwill gesture'

Fifty-five of the men were arrested for illegal fishing in Pakistan's territorial waters, while the other five were detained for crossing the border illegally.

Published: 29th April 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan on Monday released 55 Indian fishermen and five civilians as a "goodwill gesture" amidst tension between the two countries after the Pulwama terror attack, according to a media report.

The Indian fishermen and citizens, arrested in Pakistan, were released from Karachi's Malir jail, the Express Tribune reported.

The released prisoners were taken to the Karachi Cantonment Railway Station under heavy security, where they boarded the Business Express for Lahore, the report said. As a goodwill gesture amid tension with India, Pakistan had announced to release 360 Indian prisoners, including 355 fishermen and five civilians, during April, the report added.

Fifty-five of the men were arrested for illegal fishing in Pakistan's territorial waters, while the other five were detained for crossing the border illegally.

All of them were taken to Lahore in a train where they are expected to be handed over to the Indian authorities at Wagah border. On April 7, Pakistan released first batch of 100 fishermen and another 100 were released on April 14.

According to the Edhi Foundation, a non-profit social welfare organisation in Pakistan, Rs 5,000 was given to the fishermen by the foundation and they will send them to Wagah Border via special buses.

According to the lists exchanged by both sides in January, there are 347 Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails, 249 of whom are what the spokesman described as civilians and 98 fishermen, the report said.

Pakistan's announcement to release the fishermen came amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

India launched a counter-terror operation against a JeM training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistani fishermen Express Tribune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp