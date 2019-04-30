Home World

Church services in Sri Lanka to resume from May 5: Cardinal

The religious leader said a new government comprising all parties should be appointed

Published: 30th April 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

A soldier walks in front of St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo on April 26, 2019, following a series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka

A soldier walks in front of St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo on April 26, 2019, following a series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka | AFP

By PTI

Colombo: Public mass in the terror-hit Sri Lanka would resume in certain Catholic churches from May 5 and no bags will be allowed inside as part of the tight security measures, according to Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

All public church services were cancelled after the Easter Sunday bomb blasts that ripped through three churches and high-end hotels, killing 253 people and injuring 500 others.

The prelate said on Monday that vigilance committees formed by the residents of the parish would be responsible to identify individuals who enter their respective churches and parishioners will have to confirm their identity before entering a church.

The cardinal, who conducted a private memorial mass on Sunday fearing a repeat of the Easter attacks, told media that bags will not be allowed to be taken inside the churches owing to security measures.

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's had also attended the private memorial mass.

Also read: Muslim groups congregate for Lanka victims

Commenting on Prime Minister Wickremesinghe's statement that the bombings could have been averted had the Counter-Terrorism Act been in force, he said that amending the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) is better than bringing in a new piece of legislation to counter terrorism, the Daily Mirror reported.

It is easier to amend the existing legislation rather than bringing in a new one.

Effective measures should be taken to apprehend the individuals and groups responsible for these attacks in order to prevent people from taking the law into their hands," he said.

The religious leader said a new government comprising all parties should be appointed.

"No party should think of elections at this moment.

We will even have to take to the streets and lead peaceful protests if the government continues to handle the situation in the manner it presently does.

Action should be taken against ministers and MPs if they were found guilty of being part of the Easter Sunday bombings," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Cardinal Ranjith said he wasn't consulted prior to the appointment of a presidential commission to probe security lapses that led to the Easter bombings.

We are oblivious to the backgrounds of the members in the commission.

We urge the government to appoint another commission comprising religious leaders.

Buddhist clergy is eligible to lead such a commission as they will look into the matter impartially, he said.

A total of 106 suspects, including a Tamil medium teacher and a school principal, have been arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday blasts.

The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ) for the attacks.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka Blasts Terror attacks Easter Sunday Blasts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp