Donald Trump not behaving like a patriot: US Democratic leader Tulsi Gabbard

WASHINGTON: Pledging to bring the unifying spirit of love for the country, Democratic leader Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu to ever run for the US presidency, has alleged that President Donald Trump was not behaving like a patriot.

Gabbard's comments came days after Trump tweeted "racist" remarks against four Democratic congresswomen who have been critical of his harsh immigration policies.

Trump, on July 15, in a series of tweets, said that four Democratic Progressive Congresswomen should just "go back" to where they came from.

The US House of Representatives voted a resolution to condemn Trump's remarks. Appearing on a CNN Democratic presidential debate in Detroit on Wednesday, Gabbard said she knew what patriotism was.

"I love our country. It's why I enlisted after 9/11. I have served as a soldier for over 16 years, deployed twice to the Middle East and serving in Congress for almost seven years. I know what patriotism is and I've known many great patriots throughout my life," she said.

"And let me tell you this, Donald Trump is not behaving like a patriot. As president, I will bring the spirit of real patriotism to the White House, serving the interests of all Americans, not just the rich and powerful," asserted Gabbard, the four-term Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii.

The first-ever Hindu to be elected to the US House of Representatives, Gabbard vowed that she would fight for the rights and freedom of all Americans, upholding the principles in the Constitution upon which the country was founded.

"Fighting for the justice and equality for all, fighting for every single American, regardless of race or religion as we strive towards that a more perfect union. As president, I will bring this unifying spirit of love for the country and the soldiers' values of service above self to the White House, truly leading a government of, by, and for the people, Gabbard said.