Maldivian ex-vice president Ahmed Adeeb illegally enters India for 'asylum', detained at Thoothukudi old harbour

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Former vice president of Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb, was detained at Thoothukudi old harbour after it was found that he had illegally travelled in a barge to the country seeking asylum alleging life threat in the island nation.

Adeeb was interrogated by intelligence and police officers in the barge anchored few meters away from the shore, said sources.

According to sources, the barge named 'Virgo' had set sail to Maldives with a cargo of stones on July 11. The barge had a crew of nine members, including eight Indonesians and an Indian. On its return on July 28, Adeeb had reportedly boarded the vessel on the pretext of travelling for medical treatment in India.

The barge landed in Thoothukudi old harbour on Thursday. The crew members had intimated port officials about the presence of the Maldivian former vice-president on nearing the shore, said sources.

Upon receiving the information, the Intelligence Bureau and other police officials went on and interrogated Adeeb.

An official source said that the Ahmad Adeeb, who was the vice-president of Maldives between July and November in 2015, and served as a Minister for Tourism, art and culture, had boarded the Indian cargo vessel to seek asylum from India following death threats from his political enemies, according to preliminary investigation.

The presence of the Maldivian politician has been intimated to central government and further actions are awaited, said an official. MEA said they are trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports.