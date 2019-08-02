Home World

Afghan official: Taliban strike police checkpoint, kill 10

The Taliban refuse to negotiate directly with the Kabul government, as it considers it a US puppet.

Published: 02nd August 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban

Taliban fighters (File photo | AP)

By PTI

KABUL: Afghan officials say the Taliban have targeted a police checkpoint in the central Day Kundi province, killing at least 10 policemen there.

The provincial governor, Anwar Rahmati, also says that 15 policemen were wounded in Friday's attack in the district of Patu.

ALSO READ: At least 34 killed as Afghanistan bus hits 'Taliban' bomb - Official

He says the insurgents also suffered casualties.

However, provincial councilman Ghayrat Jawaheri gave a higher death toll, saying 13 policemen were killed.

The different tolls couldn't immediately be reconciled. Taliban spokesman Qari Yusouf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban now effectively control half the country.

The insurgents have been meeting with US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad since late last year for talks on finding a peaceful resolution to the nearly 18-year war.

The Taliban refuse to negotiate directly with the Kabul government, considering it a US puppet.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Afghan Taliban attack Taliban
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp