Home World

Canada to create protected marine zone in Arctic 

Glacial melting and maritime traffic are threatening multiple species off the coast of Baffin Island, in Canada's northeastern Arctic archipelago.

Published: 02nd August 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Canada flag

For representational purposes

By AFP

MONTREAL: Canada will create a protected marine area in the country's Arctic region, where climate change is taking effect three times faster than global average, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.

Glacial melting and maritime traffic are threatening multiple species off the coast of Baffin Island, in Canada's northeastern Arctic archipelago.

"Populations of belugas, narwhals, walruses, seals, polar bears and thousands of other species who depend on year-round sea ice to survive are now migrating, dwindling, or in some cases, disappearing," Trudeau said during a visit to Iqaluit, in the eastern territory of Nunavut.

The prime minister, who is seeking reelection in three months, has made environmental protection and reconciliation with indigenous populations two main priorities.

ALSO READ: Ethiopia plants 20 crore trees in a single day to fight climate change

"For Inuit who have relied on hunting and harvesting to feed their families, climate change imperils their livelihoods and their way of life," he said.

According to Trudeau, the protected region would help the Canadian government surpass its goal to protect 10 per cent of marine and coastal regions by 2020.

The liberal leader also pointed out his government had recently invested in modernizing the Coast Guard, launching two Arctic patrol vessels to increase protection for national interests in the region.

"Our government is committed to enforcing Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic in partnership with the people who have lived here for (millennia)," Trudeau said.

The Arctic region is highly coveted by multiple global powers for its resources and access to navigation in the far north, made easier by melting glaciers.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Canada Canada protected marine zone Canada protected Arctic zone Climate change Global warming
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp