No-deal Brexit an 'instantaneous' shock to economy: Bank of England governor

Mark Carney said that in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the falling pound would suddenly increase prices for imported goods such as petrol and food and force up inflation.

Published: 02nd August 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney

By PTI

LONDON: Bank of England governor Mark Carney on Friday warned that a no-deal Brexit would be a shock for Britain, causing supply disruption and potentially undermining entire sectors of the economy such as the car industry and farming.

ALSO READ: UK lawmakers warn citizens' rights at risk in no-deal Brexit 

"With no deal the shock to the economy is instantaneous and instantly....you actually have businesses that are no longer economic," he told BBC radio, warning that the number of companies affected could be "substantial".

The governor added he was still expecting a deal with Brussels, which Boris Johnson's new government has said it is aiming for.

But he warned there was "a significant possibility" that Britain could leave the EU with no divorce agreement.

ALSO READ: Brexit is a 'massive economic opportunity' - UK PM Johnson

"There are some very big industries in this country where that which is highly profitable becomes not profitable, becomes not economic" in case of no-deal, Carney said. "Very difficult decisions need to be taken."

