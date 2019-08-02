Tsunami warning issued as huge 7.0 earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island

By Online Desk

An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck off Indonesia's island of Sumatra on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The Indonesian geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning after the quake, which the USGS said had hit at a depth of 59 kilometres, about 227 kilometres from the city of Teluk Betung on the island.

Residents on the banten coast, Java Island, were ordered to "immediately evacuate to higher ground" by the Indonesia disaster mitigation agency.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.