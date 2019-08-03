Home World

Facebook to add its name to WhatsApp, Instagram

Instagram will soon become 'Instagram from Facebook' and WhatsApp will turn into 'WhatsApp from Facebook'.

Published: 03rd August 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: In a first step towards merging all its platforms into one unified experience for users, Facebook is adding its name to Instagram and WhatsApp.

Instagram will soon become "Instagram from Facebook" and WhatsApp will turn into "WhatsApp from Facebook", The Information reported late Friday.

The new titles will appear in the title for both apps in Apple's App Store and Google Play Store.

"We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook," a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Employees for the apps were recently notified about the changes, "which come as antitrust regulators are examining Facebook's acquisitions of both apps", said the report.

ALSO READ: Facebook AR device to let you type with your mind

The US federal Trade Commission (FTC) is now probing what prompted Facebook to acquire Instagram and WhatsApp.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the FTC is looking to find out whether Facebook was trying to snuff out potential competitors before they could truly challenge the social media giant.

Facebook recently reached USD 5 billion agreement with the FTC over users' privacy violation in the Cambridge Analytica scandal that affected 87 million users.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already announced plans for convergence between Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

"There's a lot more that we need to figure out before we finalize the plans. This is going to be a long-term project that I think will probably be to whatever extent we end up doing it in - a 2020 thing or beyond," the Facebook CEO had said earlier this year.

He said more than the commercial benefits of the chat integration between the apps, he was concerned about data encryption.

"The first reason that I'm excited about this is moving more to end-to-end encryption by default in more of our products. People really like this in WhatsApp. I think it's the direction that we should be going in with more things in the future," he noted.

"There are also a number of cases that we see where people tell us that they want to be able to message across the different services."

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has warned Facebook over its planned integration of chat services, asking the social media giant to provide it with an "urgent briefing" on the proposals.

"The Irish DPC will be very closely scrutinizing Facebook's plans as they develop, particularly insofar as they involve the sharing and merging of personal data between different Facebook companies," DPC had said in a statement.

According to Zuckerberg, the idea is to let people utilise the apps to enhance the experience.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook Whatsapp Instagram
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp