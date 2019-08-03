Home World

Over half of House Democrats back US President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry

More than two dozen Democrats have now voiced support for moving ahead with the impeachment process after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress in late July.

Published: 03rd August 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump ( Photo | AP)

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: More than half of House Democrats have called for launching an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump, media reports said.

House Representative Salud Carbajal of California released a statement on Friday demanding the impeachment inquiry, saying that the president "evaded truth, encouraged his staff to lie repeatedly to investigators and engaged in obstruction", reports Xinhua news agency.

ALSO READ: Robert Mueller rejects Trump's claims of exoneration, 'witch hunt'

"I've read the full Mueller Report, the President knew the rules and he broke them - he cannot be above the law," Carbajal said in the statement.

"That is why I believe it is time to open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump."

Including Carbajal, so far 118 out of 235 House Democrats have publicly called for opening an inquiry, according to an NBC report.

ALSO READ: Wide range of emotions on US President Donald Trump's impeachment underscores challenge

More than two dozen Democrats have now voiced support for moving ahead with the impeachment process after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress in late July, said the report.

Despite the growing calls for an impeachment inquiry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has remained steadfast in recommending restraint.

ALSO READ: Indian-American senator Kamala Harris joins impeachment call during Democratic town hall

"We will proceed when we have what we need to proceed - not one day sooner," Pelosi said at her final weekly press conference last week before the House departed for its six-week summer recess, urging Democrats to "legislate, investigate and litigate".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Donald Trump Donald Trump impeachment Trump impeachment inquiry Democratic party
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp