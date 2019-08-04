Home World

10 killed, 16 injured in Ohio in second mass shooting in US within 24 hours

The suspected shooter was shot dead by nearby officers in an incident which happened within 12 hours of another shooting in Texas.

Published: 04th August 2019

Evidence markers rest on the street at the scene of a mass shooting Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

Evidence markers rest on the street at the scene of a mass shooting Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DAYTON (OHIO): Ten people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the US in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said.

Dayton police tweeted that an active shooter situation began in the Oregon District at 1:22 a.m., but that officers nearby were able to "put an end to it quickly."

At least 16 others were taken to local hospitals with injuries, police said. The suspected shooter's identity has not been released.

Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said 16 victims have been received at the hospital, but she couldn't confirm their conditions. Kettering Health Network spokeswoman Elizabeth Long said multiple victims from a shooting had been brought to system hospitals, but didn't have details on how many.

The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood near downtown Dayton that's home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters. Police have not said where in the district the shooting took place. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

The Ohio shooting came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.
 

