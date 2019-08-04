Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Japan, no Tsunami warning issued
Fukushima, the epicentre of this earthquake, was hit by a powerful quake in 2011 and witnessed tsunami and nuclear meltdown, the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.
TOKYO: A strong earthquake has struck northeastern Japan, but authorities say there is no danger of a tsunami, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The Japan Meteorological Agency says Sunday's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2. The epicenter was off the northeastern coast of Japan, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) below the seabed.
The quake shook a wide area of the region, including Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures.
Public broadcaster NHK TV says utility companies are checking on the nuclear reactors in the area.
