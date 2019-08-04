Home World

Iran seizes foreign tanker in Persian Gulf for carrying smuggled fuel

Published: 04th August 2019 03:28 PM

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TEHRAN: Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have seized a foreign tanker near the Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf for carrying 700,000 liters of smuggled fuel, state media reported on Sunday.

The IRGC public relations office said in a statement that following consultations with the legal and judicial officials, the force seized the vessel in a surprise attack near the Farsi Island, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

The tanker was taken to Bushehr Port and its cargo was turned in to the National Oil Distribution Company of Bushehr province.

The country's Press TV in its report said the tanker was smuggling fuel to some Arab countries.

The reported incident comes after Iran last month seized British-flagged tanker the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz, saying it had collided with a fishing vessel, the BBC reported.

It seized the Panama-flagged MT Riah also in the same area in July.

Meanwhile, the US has blamed Iran for two separate attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman in May and June - an allegation Tehran has denied.

