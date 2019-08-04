Home World

Mehbooba Mufti 'requested' to clarify role in Jammu and Kashmir Bank backdoor appointments

Dozens of backdoor appointments in the J&K Bank came to the surface during the ACB investigations into the working of the bank's sacked chairman.

Published: 04th August 2019 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Former J&K Chief Minister and President of Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, has been asked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to clarify her role in the backdoor appointments made in Jammu and Kashmir Bank on references of some of her former ministers.

ACB Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has sent a communication to Mufti which said that during the investigations into the backdoor appointments made in the J&K Bank, it has surfaced that some ministers had sent recommendations to the J&K Bank Chairman and on these references backdoor appointments were made.

Mufti has been 'requested' to clarify whether such references had her endorsement, verbal or otherwise. 

Whem asked if her explanation was found to be unsatisfactory, what would be the next legal move by the ACB, sources said, "In that case, she would be summoned to appear before the investigators".

Dozens of backdoor appointments in the J&K Bank came to the surface during the ACB investigations into the working of the bank's sacked chairman, Pervaiz Ahmad Nengroo.

Unearthing of backdoor appointments and virtually unsecured loans to influential businessmen or kith and kin of the then ministers had jolted the reputation of the bank as the state government and the Reserve Bank of India stepped in quickly for course correction in April-May this year.

Assurances to shareholders and depositors have steered the bank out of a crisis situation and efforts are on to sustain and strengthen the largest financial institution of the state.

Mufti has been spearheading the creation of a joint front of all mainstream political parties in Kashmir "to protect the state's special status".

She has convened an all-party meeting at her high security Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar at 6 p.m. on Sunday for the purpose.

She told reporters that since the National Conference President and MP Farooq Abdullah was not keeping well, his son Omar Abdullah would attend the meeting.

She also said the scheduled meeting was to take place in a hotel, but the police had told her that such a meeting would not be allowed there.

In a related development, former legislator and President of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), Engineer Rashid, is in Delhi after the NIA summoned him to appear before the investigating agency on Sunday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Kashmir bank PDP ACB
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp