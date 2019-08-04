US President Donald Trump pledges ‘total support’ after El Paso mass shooting

Home World

The shooting incident claimed the lives of at least 20 people and injured more than 24 others, Abbott said in a press conference on Saturday.

Sherie Gramlich reacts during a vigil for victims of a mass shooting that occurred earlier in the day at a shopping complex Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Saturday pledged total support of the Federal Government to the governor of Texas Greg Abbott in the wake of the shooting incident at a shopping mall.

“Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”

The shooting incident claimed the lives of at least 20 people and injured more than 24 others, Abbott said in a press conference on Saturday.

“20 innocent people from El Paso have lost their lives and more than two dozen more are injured,” Abbott said. “We as a state unite in support of the victims and their family members. We want to do all we can to assist them.”

The police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection with the incident.

The White House has said that multiple law enforcement agencies, including the ATF and the FBI, have been assisting the local authorities, who are leading the response to the shooting.

“The President continues to receive updates from his national security team on the tragic shooting in El Paso. Federal government personnel, including the FBI and the ATF, are on the ground in El Paso actively assisting local authorities, who are leading the response to the shooting. The President has pledged the full support of the Federal Government to Governor Abbott,” the statement read.

