Article 370: Maryam Nawaz Sharif to hold protest rally in Pakistan's Sargodha on August 6

Published: 05th August 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of erstwhile prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Monday announced to hold a rally in Sargodha tomorrow regarding New Delhi's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"My rally in Sargodha tomorrow is now dedicated to Kashmir," Maryam wrote on Twitter.

The rally, Maryam said, "shall not only express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren" but also address the "revoking of Article 370" that has so-called violated all international commitments.

"At this critical juncture, Pakistan needs exceptional, undisputed &dynamic leadership that has the ability &statesmanship to respond to the aspirations of hundreds of millions of Pakistanis & Kashmiris," Maryam added while captioning her tweet as "#KashmirHumaraHai".

However, taking a critical view of the ruling Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Maryam further said: "Unprecedented situation calls for extraordinary leadership."

"You Mr. Khan (Imran Khan) failed to anticipate what was coming and were either completely oblivious to the preparations that the Indian government was undertaking or were a part of that," Maryam said.

Referring to United States President Donald Trump's offer to mediate on Kashmir, which was extended during Khan's visit to Washington last month, Maryam said that the people of Pakistan "must be told what commitments were sought" between the two sides.

"We the people of Pakistan must be told what commitments were sought by and given to the US by Imran Khan," she said.

"Was the offer for mediation a trap that you walked into and gloated over, or you, as usual, had no clue about what was being planned by the enemy?" Maryam added.

Trump's offer was, however, categorically rejected by New Delhi after clarifying that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. 

