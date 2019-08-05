India's illegal move to revoke Article 370 will destroy regional peace, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday termed India's move to revoke Article 370 as "illegal" and one which would "destroy regional peace and security".



His reaction came after the Indian government earlier in the day decided to revoke Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Prime Minister said that India’s announcement regarding the status of the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir was in clear violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.#StandWithKashmir

The official Twitter handle of President Arif Alvi said: "India's attempt to further change status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is against the resolutions of UNSC and against wishes of the Kashmiri people."

"Pakistan supports and insists on a peaceful resolution based on wishes of Kashmiri people and stands with them in their hour of need," he said in another tweet.

Earlier, a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Office said: "The Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory."

It said that "no unilateral step" by the Indian government can "change the disputed status" according to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

"Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan."

It said that as party to this international dispute, "Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps."

"Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination," it said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Islamabad will highlight its stand with the US and international community over the issue.

"Pakistan condemns and rejects announcements made today by the Indian government regarding Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he tweeted.

"We intend to firmly highlight our stance in our meetings with the US delegation visiting Pakistan and with the international community at large," he said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif also condemned India's move, declaring it "unacceptable" and an "act of treason" against the UN.

Calling for an emergency meeting of the parliamentary leaders, Sharif said: "This is a matter of Pakistan's national interest and the entire nation is united on this front."

Condemning India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted: "Atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) unabated. Extremist Indian govt's intentions clear."