Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa calls meeting of military top brass over Kashmir

Published: 05th August 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has summoned a Corps Commanders Conference on Tuesday after India scrapped special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

The conference will discuss the situation after India scrapped Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and also the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), Ary News reported.

The military's top brass will also discuss a "befitting response" to India in case of any misadventure from their side, the report said.

