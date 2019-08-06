Death toll from Texas mass shooting rises to 22

By AFP

EL PASO: The death toll from a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, rose to 22 after two more victims died in hospital Monday, police said.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump says El Paso, Dayton shootings 'crime against all of humanity'

One of the victims "passed early this morning at the hospital" while the second died just after 10:00 am, the city's police department said on Twitter.