Death toll from Texas mass shooting rises to 22
EL PASO: The death toll from a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, rose to 22 after two more victims died in hospital Monday, police said.
One of the victims "passed early this morning at the hospital" while the second died just after 10:00 am, the city's police department said on Twitter.