Ruckus in Pakistan Parliament as Imran Khan skips emergency meet on Kashmir

Session proceedings in Pakistan Parliament stopped even before it started as the Speaker left for his chamber.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend the emergency joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament on Tuesday, which was called to discuss the recent developments in Kashmir.

A ruckus broke out in the Parliament of Pakistan as the Opposition objected to Khan's absence from the joint session.

Session proceedings stopped even before they started as the Speaker left for his chamber.

Bill seeking to bifurcate Jammu & Kashmir passed in Rajya Sabha

Pakistan President Arif Alvi had called for the meeting, according to Dawn. The media outlet further added that the session may pass a resolution condemning India's decision to abrogate Article 370, amongst other things.

Pakistani Opposition leaders like Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had raised the demand for a joint session after India's steps.

Along with the abrogation of Article 370, New Delhi on Tuesday also bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UT). While Ladakh will be a UT without a legislature, Jammu and Kashmir will have a Legislative Assembly.

