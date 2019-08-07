Home World

Islamic State has up to 18,000 terrorists in Iraq, Syria: USA

In December 2018, US President Donald Trump had said that the IS had been defeated in Syria and announced the pullout of the US forces from the country.

Published: 07th August 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

ISIS terrorists

Image used for representational purposes only for terrorism.

By ANI

WASHINGTON/SPUTNIK: The United States has said that terror group Islamic State (ISIS) has about 14,000 to 18,000 terrorists operating in Syria and Iraq.

The revelation was made in the 18th Lead Inspector General report on the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), issued by the Pentagon.

In December, US President Donald Trump had said that the IS had been defeated in Syria and announced the pullout of the US forces from the country.

"CJTF-OIR (Combined Joint Task Force OIR) reported based on open-source data that ISIS likely retains between 14,000 and 18,000 'members' in Iraq and Syria, including up to 3,000 foreigners," the report said.

According to the report, estimations of the number of IS terrorists from different agencies and experts vary greatly.

Last week, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement, James Jeffrey said that there were some 15,000 active IS terrorists in Syria and Iraq. 

