Pakistan Court finds 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed guilty in terror financing case

The 26/11 terror attack mastermind was arrested by Pakistani authorities on July 17 over charges related to terror financing and was sent to seven days in judicial custody, which was later extended.

Hafiz Saeed

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is a Pakistani Islamist militant, who is a co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the chief of Jama'at-ud-Da'wah. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed was held guilty by a court in Pakistan's Gujranwala, according to Pakistani media.

His case has been shifted to Pakistan's Gujrat, the reports added.

The court had directed the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to present a complete chargesheet of the case against Hafiz by August 7, according to Geo News.

On July 3, top 13 leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), including Saeed and Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki, were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The CTD, which registered the cases in five cities of Punjab in Pakistan, had stated that JuD was involved in terror funding collected through charitable organisations including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, and Muaz Bin Jabal Trust.

The terrorist was reportedly on his way to an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gujranwala to seek bail when he was arrested. 

