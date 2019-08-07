Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'briefs' Saudi Crown Prince about situation in Kashmir

According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke over the phone on Tuesday.

Published: 07th August 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

By PTI

ISLAMABAD/ RIYADH: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has "briefed" Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the situation in Kashmir after India revoked the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani and Saudi media reported.

The Indian government revoked Article 370 which granted special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the border state into two Union Territories on Monday. The move won also Parliament's approval.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the two leaders spoke over the phone on Tuesday.

"During the call, they discussed the development of the situation in the region and efforts exerted towards it," the agency reported.

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Imran Khan forms seven-member committee for Kashmir deliberations

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are close allies. The cash-rich Kingdom has backed Pakistan to overcome its financial woes.

On Monday, New Delhi revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir by abolishing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Pakistan has rejected India's move on Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad is reaching out to friendly world capitals to gain diplomatic support against New Delhi, The Express Tribune reported.

Hours after India's move, Prime Minister Khan held phone conversations with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad and Turkey's President Recep Tayyib Erdogan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Pakistan Article 370 Article 370 Scrapped
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp