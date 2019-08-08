Home World

No closure of Pakistan airspace for Indian flights, clarifies Islamabad, refutes earlier claim

Pakistan on July 16 opened its airspace for India after some five months of restrictions imposed in the wake of a standoff with New Delhi earlier this year.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purposes.

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday clarified that it has neither closed its airspace for India nor re-routed any route for the Indian flights.

"There has been no change to the notice to airmen (NOTAM) and all flights are being operated as per schedule issued earlier," Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan spokesperson Mujtaba Baig told PTI.

"Pakistan has neither closed its airspace for India nor re-routed or closed down any route for the Indian flights," he said.

Responding to a question about re-routing of a few routes as reported by the media, he said: "Not a single route has been re-routed after the latest tension between the two countries."

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal also said that Pakistan had not banned its airspace for India.

"We have not banned our airspace for India. It is open for Indian flights," he told reporters in Islamabad.

There were reports that Pakistan had closed down a couple of routes for Indian flights following its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India in response to New Delhi's move to revoke special status of Kashmir.

Pakistan on July 16 opened its airspace for India after some five months of restrictions imposed in the wake of a standoff with New Delhi earlier this year.

Following the Balakot airstrikes, Pakistan had closed its airspace on February 26. In March, Pakistan partially opened its airspace but kept it banned for the Indian flights.

India also banned its airspace for flights to Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had said the CAA suffered a loss of Rs 8.5 billion because of airspace restrictions since February.

He said this restriction hit India harder than Pakistan.

"The loss of India is almost double," he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan airspace India Islamabad Pakistan airspace closure
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp