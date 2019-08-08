Pakistan to observe August 15 as Black Day

By Express News Service

Pakistan PM Imran Khan chaired a crucial meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in Islamabad which was attended by top civil and military leadership. A statement issued after the meeting read that the Committee discussed situation “arising out of unilateral and illegal actions” by the Indian government, situation inside Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control.

ALSO READ| Pakistan ban to reroute trade via Dubai, Singapore

The Pakistani statement said that the country will observe this Independence Day on August 14 in solidarity with Kashmiris. “August 15 will be observed as Black Day,” it added. Khan also directed that all diplomatic channels be activated to highlight the alleged human rights violations in the Valley. He also directed the military to continue vigilance, according to the statement.