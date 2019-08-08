Will take India's move on Kashmir to UNSC, says Pakistan Foreign Minister Mehmood Shah Qureshi

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday announced that it would take the matter of India revoking special status for Jammu and Kashmir to the United Nations Security Council.

Addressing a press conference here, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the decision had been taken in light of several pre-existing UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute, Dawn newspaper reported.

The Minister said that Pakistan "rejected New Delhi's impression that scrapping Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was its internal matter" and called the "claim wrong from a historical, legal and moral perspective".

Qureshi also questioned India's stand that the change in the constitutional status was aimed at taking steps for the welfare of Kashmiris, the report said.

He asked that what had stopped New Delhi from taking such measures since Article 370 was inserted into the Indian Constitution seven decades ago.

Noting that as many as thousands of Indian troops had been deployed in Kashmir, Qureshi asked the Indian government whether turning the region into a "virtual jail" was one of its "welfare steps", according to Dawn.

Challenging India's stance that the Kashmir move was its "internal matter", the Minister said former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had declared "countless times" making at least 14 solemn promises and commitments that "the future of Kashmir is going to be decided finally by the goodwill and pleasure of her people".