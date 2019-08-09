Eight dead as Kathmandu-bound bus plunges into Trishuli river

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A passenger bus fell into a river in Nepal on Friday, killing at least eight people and injuring several others, police said.

The Kathmandu-bound bus carrying at least 45 people skidded off the road and fell some 100 metres down into the Trishuli river near Benighat in Dhading district.

Security personnel have rescued 16 passengers and recovered the bus which was going from Malangwa town to Kathmandu, police said.

Police personnel, with the help of local people, carried out the rescue operation and are searching for the missing persons, they said.

Road accidents are very common in Nepal and occur mainly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles.