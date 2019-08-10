Bhutanese king lights thousand lamps in memory of Sushma Swaraj 

THIMPHU: Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck lit thousand butter lamps and offered prayers in the memory of Sushma Swaraj, who passed away after suffering cardiac arrest, according to a media report.
Special prayers for the former external affairs minister were performed at Simtokha Dzong on Wednesday.
7 August 2019: His Majesty The King offered prayers and a thousand butterlamps at Simtokha Dzong this morning, in memory of Her Excellency Sushma Swaraj, the former External Affairs Minister of India. Her Excellency passed away in Delhi last evening. Upon the Royal Command of His Majesty The King, special prayers were performed at Simtokha Dzong. His Majesty also sent messages of condolences to Her Excellency’s family, and to the government of India. Shrimati Sushma Swaraj served as Minister of External Affairs of India from 2014- 2019 and worked closely with Bhutan. Throughout her tenure, Her Excellency has been a friend of Bhutan, and contributed to strengthening the relations between our two countries. She was well loved, as an exemplary leader embodying grace, dignity, and strength. #HisMajesty #KingJigmeKhesar #Bhutan #sushmaswaraj #India #Prayers
Wangchuk also sent a condolence message to Swaraj's family, the Bhutan Broadcasting Service reported.
Swaraj, who served as the foreign minister from 2014-2019, passed away on Tuesday. She was 67.
"Throughout her tenure, Her Excellency has been a friend of Bhutan and contributed to strengthening the relations between our two countries.
"She was well-loved, as an exemplary leader embodying grace, dignity, and strength," the report said.
Meanwhile, former Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay attended the last rites of Swaraj in New Delhi on Wednesday.