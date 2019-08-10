Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking victim forced to have sex with AI luminary

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: A sex trafficking victim of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has testified that she was forced to have sex with Artificial Intelligence (AI) luminary and MIT professor Marvin Minsky on Epstein's island, a newly unsealed deposition has revealed.

The accusation was revealed in a 2016 deposition unsealed on Friday.

The victim, with Virginia Giuffre, said she was also instructed to have sex with former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, Prince Andrew of Britain and other prominent men, the VentureBeat reported on Friday.

At the time of the incident, the alleged victim was 17 while Minsky was 73, according to The Verge.

In July, the US Attorney's Office - Southern District of New York indicted Epstein on multiple charges and accused of running a sex trafficking operation of underage girls, the VentureBeat report added.

He was known to be closely associated with prominent politicians including incumbent US President Donald Trump and also former President Bill Clinton.

Minsky, who died in 2016, was a noted American cognitive scientist concerned largely with the research of AI, co-founder of the MIT's AI laboratory and author of several texts concerning AI and philosophy.

He was known as a close associate of Epstein, however, this is the first direct accusation implicating him in the Epstein's sex trafficking network.

Epstein is a convicted sex offender and financier who began his career in finance at the investment bank Bear Stearns, before forming his own company named J. Epstein & Co.