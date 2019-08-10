Pakistan Cabinet approves government's measures against India on Kashmir

Home World

Prime Minister Khan took the Cabinet into confidence on regional situation emerging after revocation of the special status of Kashmir by India, Awan said.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Cabinet on Friday officially approved a slew of measures, including the downgrading of diplomatic relations and snapping of trade ties, taken by the government in response to India's decision to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Cabinet which discussed the situation in Kashmir.

Briefing the media, Special Assistant to Prime minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Cabinet approved the measures taken by the National Security Committee against India.

"Those measures among others include snapping the trade ties and downgrading the diplomatic relations," she said.

She said the focal groups were formed on Kashmir that will work under their mandate and give concrete recommendations to the government.

The Cabinet appreciated the statement of UN Secretary-General on Kashmir in which he expressed concern on the situation and also recalled that under the Simla Agreement the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, Awan said The Cabinet reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment that it will not budge from its principled stand on Kashmir, she said.

It emphasised not to show any flexibility on this position and national interests of the country she added.

On Monday, India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

ALSO READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan seeks international community's support over Kashmir

In reaction to India's move, Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic relations by expelling the Indian High Commissioner and Ajay Bisaria on Wednesday suspended trade ties with New Delhi over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan on Friday announced that it will suspend the Thar Express train service with India which links the two countries across the Rajasthan border, a day after it stopped the Samjhauta Express.

The government has also banned the screening of Indian films in the country's cinemas.

