UAE issues advisory against travel to Kerala due to floods

By PTI

DUBAI: The UAE has issued a travel advisory to its citizens who are either in Kerala or intend to visit the state to exercise extreme caution in the light of heavy rains, which have caused damaging floods in many areas and killed 43 people.

Torrential rains continued to lash most parts of Kerala on Friday with the toll in the last three days rising to 43 in monsoon-related incidents, including two massive landslides, and over a lakh people being shifted to relief camps.

According to the UAE's official news agency, Wam, the advisory urges the citizens to follow instructions issued by the Indian authorities in connection with the natural calamity.

"In a second advisory, the Consulate, based in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, has urged the UAE citizens visiting Kerala to register with the diplomatic post so that it can keep track of them and ensure their safety and welfare," Wam said.

The Consulate has asked its nationals to contact its dedicated phone number in case of any emergency.

The heavy rains have also disrupted Eid holiday plans of thousands of Indian expatriates from Kerala due to closure of the Cochin International Airport till Sunday after floodwaters submerged parts of the runway, the Khaleej Times reported.