Home World

Indian embassy in US to impart free Hindi classes at George Washington University

Earlier this year, the embassy had conducted free weekly Hindi classes of one hour duration in its premises.

Published: 11th August 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

hindi_language

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Aiming at promoting Hindi in the US, the Indian embassy in Washington will impart free Hindi classes to the students of the prestigious George Washington University here on popular demand. The six-week non-credit Introductory Hindi Language course, beginning August 28, will be conducted by Dr Moxraj, a teacher of Indian Culture at the embassy.

Earlier this year, the embassy had conducted free weekly Hindi classes of one hour duration in its premises. The course generated an impressive interest, with 87 candidates from seven countries registering for the classes on short notice.

"This indicates that there is a strong interest in Hindi language learning and encourages us to build on the successful introductory course," said Benjamin D Hopkins, Director, Sigur Centre for Asian Studies and Deepa M Ollapally, Associate Director, Sigur Centre for Asian Studies at the University in a recent letter to the Indian Ambassador to the US.

In the Introductory Hindi Language course, students will be familiarised with the various basic aspects of the language, including alphabet, and will be taught to speak in Hindi. "As the Sigur Centre has in the past and continues to support language learning and engagement, we were quite excited to be able to offer an opportunity for students to be introduced to Hindi, a critical language and one that is less commonly taught," Hopkins and Ollapally said.

They hope that the course will help lay the foundation for full credit Hindi classes in the university.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Washington Indian embassy George Washington University
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp