Mika Singh sparks row after performing at Musharraf relative's wedding amidst strained India-Pakistan ties

Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties and snapped trade relations with India, besides suspending the Samjhauta Express services between the two countries.

Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh (Photo | Mika Singh Instagram)

By PTI

KARACHI: A performance by famous Indian singer Mika Singh and his troupe at the wedding of a billionaire's daughter, apparently close to former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharaff, here has caused a furore, amid strained ties between the two countries.

On Monday, India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution and decided to bifurcate the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, a move which drew a sharp reaction from Pakistan.

According to a report in Daily Jang newspaper, Mika, 42, arrived in Karachi with his troupe to perform at the wedding ceremony of the influential billionaire's daughter who is said to be close to Musharraf.

Mika reportedly performed on August 8 at the ceremony and his presence in the city came to light when some guests uploaded videos of his performance on social media.

Opposition leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Khursheed Shah said the government must find out who gave the security clearance and visas to the Indian singer and his 14-member troupe to visit Pakistan at a time when the country had suspended diplomatic and trade relations with India.

"This is a time when there is a ban on Indian films, dramas, shows, and Pakistan has made its views clear to the Indian government. Even if visas were issued early on they should have been cancelled," Shah said.

The newspaper reported that apparently the groom was a big fan of Mika and wanted to see a live performance and to grant his wish the in-laws used their connections to procure high-level security clearance and visas for the Indian band.

Mika apparently charged USD 150,000 for his performance.

The Punjabi singer's performance also upset his fans in India, who took to social media to express their displeasure.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Shame on you traitor. "
 

Comments(1)

  • Anonymous
    Pak is supported by traitors of our nation including some Bollywood personality
    1 day ago reply
