Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan compares RSS to Nazis, slams India over abrogation of Article 370

Amid the heightening tension, Pakistan, last week, initiated a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting of Samjhauta and more.

Published: 11th August 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan ( File Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: India's historic move to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir has discomforted Pakistan so much that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his weekend, took to social media to attack New Delhi once again over attempting to "change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing."

The prime minister took to Twitter saying that the "curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris" in so-called "occupied-Kashmir" are "unfolding exactly according to the RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology."

ALSO READ: Pulwama-like attacks can happen after revocation of Article 370, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

"Attempt is to change the demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing," he said.

"Will the world watch and appease as they did Hitler at Munich?" Khan questioned further.

Khan's remarks came in the wake of India's decision to revoke Article 370 that accorded special status to the region and pass a bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Imran Khan seeks international community's support over Kashmir

The new union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come into existence on October 31.

In his provocative remarks, Khan further alleged that he is "afraid" of the fact that this "RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop" in Kashmir, and "instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India and eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan."

"The Hindu Supremacists version of Hitler's Lebensraum," he added.

ALSO READ: Decision to scrap Article 370 in line with BJP's racist ideology, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Amid the heightening tension, Pakistan, last week, initiated a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting of Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning of Indian movies from Pakistani cinemas.

On its part, New Delhi asked Islamabad to review its decision so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved while strictly maintaining that its steps in Jammu and Kashmir are an "entirely internal affair".

The international community has urged both countries to exercise restraint and ensure that peace and stability prevail across the Line of Control (LoC). 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Article 370 Pakistan Jammu and Kashmir RSS
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp