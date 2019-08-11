Home World

Pakistan to observe its Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day

The Ministry of External Affairs said that it is time for Pakistan to see the new reality and stop interfering in the internal matters of India.

Published: 11th August 2019 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

For representational purposes

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe its Independence Day on August 14 as Kashmir Solidarity Day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday, amidst tensions with India after it revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution and decided to bifurcate the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, a move which drew a sharp reaction from Pakistan.

Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties and snapped trade relations with India, besides suspending the Samjhauta Express and Thar Express train services between the two countries.

Qureshi said this year Pakistan will celebrate its Independence Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said on Friday it is time for Pakistan to see the new reality and stop interfering in the internal matters of India.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan dials Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over Kashmir

"From their side, they would like to project a panic situation, the international community does not think there is a war-like situation.

It is a ploy to deflect attention. It is time for Pakistan to see the new reality and stop interfering in the internal matters of India," it said.

He said due to curfew and clampdown in the Valley, all the countries have issued travel advisories consequently; business of tourism has been shut down.

His comments came on the eve of the Muslim festival of Eid-ul Azha.

Ahead of Eid-ul Azha, restrictions were eased in Kashmir allowing people to come out to shop, while the administration said it was taking steps to facilitate availability of food and other items and offering of prayers in mosques on Monday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday on Twitter that India's move was an attempt to change the demographics of Kashmir by introducing Hindu supremacy to the Muslim-majority area and urged the international community to take notice.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Independence Day India Independence Day Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Pakistan August 14 Kashmir Solidarity Day
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp