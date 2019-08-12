Home World

Hong Kong airport says flights cancelled due to protests

The decision to cancel flights came after thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators flooded into the airport holding signs reading 'Hong Kong is not safe' and 'Shame on police'.

A protester throws a tear gas canister fired by riot policemen during the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong.

A protester throws a tear gas canister fired by riot policemen during the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong airport authorities cancelled all remaining departing and arriving flights at the major travel hub on Monday after thousands of protesters entered the arrivals hall to stage a demonstration.

"Other than the departure flights that have completed the check-in process and the arrival flights that are already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been cancelled for the rest of today," the airport authority said in a statement.

US, China step up war of words over Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests 

The decision came after thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators flooded into the airport holding signs reading "Hong Kong is not safe" and "Shame on police".

"Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly at the airport today," the statement said.

It warned that traffic to the airport was "very congested" and the facility's car parks were completely full.

"Members of the public are advised not to come to the airport."

