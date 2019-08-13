Article 370 fallout: Imran Khan dials Indonesian President over Kashmir situation

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called Indonesian President Joko Widodo as part of his outreach to the world leaders on the Kashmir issue, according to a media report on Monday.

India last week revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In reaction to India's move, Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic relations by expelling the Indian High Commissioner on Wednesday and suspended trade ties with New Delhi.

This was the first telephonic conversation between Khan and Widod, The News International quoted an official statement as saying.

Khan said that there was a "serious risk of innocent Kashmiris getting killed" and the international community was duty-bound to act to prevent any such calamity from happening.

Khan has already called Prime Ministers of the UK and Malaysia, as well as the Turkish President, Saudi Crown Prince and King of Bahrain to apprise them about the Kashmir situation.