Article 370 fallout: Pakistan seeks emergency meeting of UN Security Council over Kashmir

In a video message, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he sent a formal letter to the president of the UNSC through Permanent Representative Maleha Lodhi to convene the meeting.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi ( File Photo | AFP )

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has formally called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss India's move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday.

In a video message, Qureshi said that he sent a formal letter to the president of the UNSC through Permanent Representative Maleha Lodhi to convene the meeting.

Qureshi said that the letter will also be shared with all members of the UNSC.

"I have requested in the letter that a special meeting of the Security Council should be called to discuss those actions of India which we consider as illegal and against the UN resolutions," he said.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to "accept the reality".

ALSO READ | Pakistan might redeploy troops from Afghan border amidst Kashmir crisis: Envoy

Qureshi said that the decision to call for the UNSC meeting was taken in the meeting of high-profile National Security Committee meeting held last week.

Qureshi said Pakistan considered India's actions in Kashmir as a threat to the regional peace.

"It is a mistake on part of India if it thought that it could crush the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir," he said.

Qureshi said whole Pakistan will express solidary with Kashmiris on Wednesday.

Qureshi said that Kashmiris must remember that Pakistan stands with them and is ready to go to any extent for them.

