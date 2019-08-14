Home World

Japan heat leaves 23 dead, over 12,500 people hospitalized

Tokyo saw the highest number of people treated for heat-related conditions at 1,465, followed by the neighbouring prefecture of Saitama at 977 patients

Published: 14th August 2019 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Visitors walk under a water mist to cool themselves in the scorching heat at a zoo in Tokyo.

Visitors walk under a water mist to cool themselves in the scorching heat at a zoo in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TOKYO: Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Wednesday that 23 people died among 12,751 people who were rushed to hospitals due to heat-related illnesses across Japan over the week from August 5.

Amid a protracted heatwave that has scorched wide swathes of Japan, the agency's preliminary data showed that the number of people rushed to hospital due to the heat had risen past the 10,000 level for the second straight week, the Japan Times reported.

Of those rushed to hospital, the agency said that 400 of them had to be admitted for treatment of severe symptoms for at least three weeks. Shorter stays in hospital were required for around 4,500 patients, the agency also said.

Tokyo saw the highest number of people treated for heat-related conditions at 1,465, followed by the neighbouring prefecture of Saitama at 977 patients. Osaka, meanwhile, saw 897 people rushed to hospital for treatment due to the severe heat.

Of the total people requiring hospital treatment, around 55 per cent of them were aged 65 or older.

According to Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Wednesday, the highest recorded temperature anywhere in Japan this year was logged in Joetsu City, Niigata Prefecture on the western coast, where the mercury soared to 40.3 degrees Celsius.

Also in Niigata, Sanjo City saw temperatures hit 39.5 degrees Celsius.

Cities in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Tottori Prefecture and Hyogo Prefecture saw the mercury rise well over 37 degrees Celsius, the weather agency said.

The protracted heatwave is being caused by warm air from Typhoon Krosa, the 10th of the season, which may approach the western regions of Kyushu and Shikoku and cut path through western Japan on Thursday, sweeping across the archipelago and causing unsettled fronts particularly in regions facing the Sea of Japan, the JMA said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Japan Tokyo
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp