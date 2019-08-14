Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one: Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Independence Day

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Wednesday said "Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one" people and the country will continue to stand with the people of Kashmir.

Addressing the main function here to mark the 73rd Independence Day, he reiterated Pakistan government's stand against India's move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said Islamabad will move the UN Security Council against New Delhi's decision.

He said by changing the special status of Kashmir, India not only violated the UN resolution but also the Simla agreement.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Alvi in his speech reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the people of Kashmir. "We will not leave them alone at any stage. Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one. Our grief is common as their tears move our hearts. We were with them; we are standing with them and will continue to do so," the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported quoting Alvi as saying.

He said India has been violating the ceasefire agreements by firing and shelling on civilian populations along the Line of Control. "Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants to resolve the Kashmir dispute through negotiations and dialogue. India, however, should not misunderstand our policy of peace as our weakness," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistanis across the country celebrated the Independence Day, media reports said. The day dawned with the usual official functions and ceremonies - a 31-gun salute in the capital and 21-gun salutes in the four provincial capitals as well as a major event in Islamabad in which top government functionaries and armed forces' officials took part.

Special prayers were offered at the mosques for peace, progress and prosperity of the country. Pakistan has decided to observe the Independence Day as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' and August 15 (India's Independence Day) as 'Black Day' to protest India's move to scrap the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.