Home World

UN General Assembly President condoles loss of lives due to floods in India

Maria Fernanda Espinosa 's spokesperson Monica Grayley said she has "sent her condolences to the people and the Government of India."

Published: 14th August 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Landslide, Kerala floods

Image of landslide at Puthumala village near Meppadi in Wayanad. ( Videograb )

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: President of the 73rd session of UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa has expressed solidarity with India over floods wreaking havoc in southern and western parts of the country.

Espinosa's spokesperson Monica Grayley said she has "sent her condolences to the people and the Government of India after the monsoon floods in the southern and western parts of the country, which led to over 140 deaths, and hundreds of thousands of people being evacuated."

She said the president of the UN General Assembly expressed her solidarity to all of those who were affected by the natural disaster.

Floods in southern Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka and western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat have so far claimed 225 lives and lakhs of people had to be moved to safety.

Kerala alone accounted for 91 of these deaths.

Over the weekend, the President of the UN General Assembly tweeted to express sorrow over the loss of lives and devastation caused by Typhoon Lekima in China that hit Zhejiang province early on Saturday morning.

Over a million people had to be evacuated in the province.

She tweeted that the international community is ready to cooperate with China if needed.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UN General Assembly India Rains India Floods Flood Fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp