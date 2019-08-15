Home World

China slams Hong Kong airport protesters, US 'deeply concerned'

It was the second time this week that China had sought to frame the protests as 'terrorism' which have raised fears it may deploy force to quell the unrest.

Published: 15th August 2019 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters react to tear gas during a face off with riot police at Yuen Long district in Hong Kong Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Protesters react to tear gas during a face off with riot police at Yuen Long district in Hong Kong Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HONG KONG: Beijing on Wednesday slammed "terrorist-like" attacks on its citizens by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong during a second day of chaos at the city's airport, as the United States expressed concern over apparent Chinese troop movements at the border.

The rallies, which had paralysed one of the world's busiest travel hubs, ended with ugly clashes on Tuesday night that included protesters beating two men.

The Chinese government immediately seized on the attacks to intensify its drumbeat of anger and intimidation against the protesters, who have staged 10 weeks of relentless rallies to demand greater freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.

"We express the strongest condemnation of these terrorist-like actions," said Xu Luying, spokeswoman at the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs office of the State Council, who called the two men who were beaten "mainland China compatriots."

It was the second time this week that China had sought to frame the protests as "terrorism" -- part of a pattern of increasingly ominous warnings that have raised fears it may deploy force to quell the unrest.

ALSO READ: Trump confirms China moving troops to Hong Kong border 

China on Monday said there were signs of "terrorism emerging", as state media published a video of armoured personnel carriers driving towards the border with Hong Kong.

US President Donald Trump added to fears Beijing may stage a military intervention to end the unrest, saying on Tuesday his intelligence had confirmed Chinese troop movements toward the Hong Kong border.

"I hope it works out for everybody including China. I hope it works out peacefully, nobody gets hurt, nobody gets killed," Trump said.

On Wednesday, the US State Department said it was "deeply concerned" by the apparent troop movements, and called on Beijing to "adhere to its commitments" to "allow Hong Kong to exercise a high degree of autonomy."

The people power movement, which has seen millions take to Hong Kong's streets, was sparked by opposition to a planned law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

It quickly evolved into a much broader campaign for democratic freedoms.

Under a 1997 deal that saw Hong Kong return to China from British colonial rule, the city is meant to have far greater liberties than those allowed on the mainland.

The protesters have enjoyed widespread support throughout most sectors of Hong Kong's society.

But the beating of the two men at the airport on Tuesday, as well as the blocking of passengers from boarding flights, could spark a backlash.

The movement has no public leaders, with protests organised anonymously over social media and chat apps.

One group sought Tuesday to address the concerns that the airport rallies had gone too far.

"After months of prolonged resistance, we are frightened, angry and exhausted. Some of us have become easily agitated and over-reacted last night," the group said in a statement.

"For this we feel pained and dispirited and would like to express our most sincere apologies." Demonstrators turned on the two men, fuelled by suspicions within their ranks about undercover police or spies.

The first man was held for about two hours and assaulted before being led away in an ambulance.

Riot police briefly deployed pepper spray and batons to subdue protesters while they escorted the vehicle away.

ALSO READ: When will you die?' Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam grilled at press conference

Another man, wearing a yellow journalist vest, was surrounded, zip-tied and then beaten by a small group who accused him of being a spy.

Hu Xijun, the editor of China's state-controlled Global Times tabloid -- which has vociferously condemned the protests -- tweeted that the man was a journalist for the paper.

In another ugly scene, a group of protesters ganged up on a policeman and beat him.

They stopped their attack when the policeman pulled his gun and pointed it at them, but did not fire.

On Wednesday, only a handful of protesters rallied at the airport and many flights were operating as scheduled.

Around 100 demonstrators later gathered in the city's working-class Sham Shui Po neighbourhood, shining lasers at a police station.

Officers used tear gas to disperse them.

Hong Kong's flag carrier Cathay Pacific -- which has come under huge pressure from Beijing to clamp down on staff supportive of anti-government rallies -- said Wednesday it had sacked two pilots.

"One is currently involved in legal proceedings. The other misused company information" about a flight, it said.

The airline said last week it had suspended a pilot accused of rioting after allegedly participating in protests.

It also said it had fired two ground staff, without specifying why.

Local media reported that they were accused of leaking travel details of a Hong Kong police football team.

The city's leader, Carrie Lam, warned Tuesday of dangerous consequences if escalating violence continued and said the hub was being "pushed into an abyss."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Beijing Hong Kong Hong Kong protests extradition bill China
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp