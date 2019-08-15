Home World

Sudan protest group nominates ex-UN economist for PM: Officials

Sudanese celebrate following a signing ceremony in the capital Khartoum, Sudan.

Sudanese celebrate following a signing ceremony in the capital Khartoum, Sudan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KHARTOUM: Sudan's protest leaders agreed Thursday to nominate former senior UN official Abdalla Hamdok as the first prime minister of the country's three-year transition government, two protest leaders told AFP.

The veteran economist, who stepped down last year as deputy executive secretary of the UN's Economic Commission for Africa, is due to be formally selected on August 20.

"The leaders of the Alliance for Freedom and Change have fully agreed to nominate Abdalla Hamdok," one of the protest umbrella's leaders said, asking not to be named.

Another senior member of the protest movement confirmed to AFP that they had chosen Hamdok.

ALSO READ: Sudan to launch historic transition to civilian rule

The protest umbrella and a ruling military council agreed an outline power sharing accord on July 17, ahead of a landmark deal paving the way for civilian rule that is meant to be signed on Saturday.

The military council came to power by toppling long-time president Omar al-Bashir in April on the back of months of protests, but demonstrations had continued as the Alliance for Freedom and Change demanded the generals step aside.

The compromise deal to be signed in full on Saturday -- after it was agreed in principle by the two sides earlier this month -- mandates the protest umbrella to choose a prime minister to preside over Sudan's political transition.

Hamdok had last year been nominated by Bashir to the job of finance minister.

But he turned the job down and stayed out of the overhauled cabinet that the autocrat set up in a bid to tackle Sudan's dire economic crisis.

