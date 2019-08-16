Home World

Mexico finds 65 lost Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan migrants

The federal Public Safety Department said on Thursday that the migrants recounted a long, complicated trip in a bid to reach the US border.

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities said that federal police found 65 severely dehydrated and hungry migrants from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka wandering on a highway in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

The migrants reported they set out April 24 from an airport in Qatar and flew to Turkey and Colombia.

From there, they moved through Ecuador, Panama and Guatemala before reaching Mexico.

Once in Mexico, the migrants said, they boarded boats and travelled on the Coatzacoalcos River, though it is not clear why.

The river does not lead anywhere near the US border.

