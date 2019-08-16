Home World

Modi govt's fascist tactics to smother Kashmiri liberation struggle will fail: Pak PM Imran Khan

On August 5, Kashmir was placed under a total clampdown just hours before Home Minister Amit Shah announced in the Rajya Sabha that the state's special status has been revoked. 

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan ( File Photo | AP)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday lashed out at the Modi-led BJP government on its 'extremist measures' in Jammu and Kashmir to enforce the article 370 abrogation. 

The Pakistan Prime Minister tweeted, "The fascist, Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt should know that while armies, militants & terrorists can be defeated by superior forces; history tells us that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle & does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal."

On August 5, Kashmir was placed under a total clampdown just hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in the Rajya Sabha that the special status for the state given under Article 370 had been revoked.

12 days of shutdown in Kashmir has left international Human Rights organizations worried. And Kashmiris living in India are in a daze as to how their families are doing back in the state overrun by more than 40,000 army troops.  

Banning advertisements featuring Indian artists and sale of Indian film CDs in the country has been some among a series of measures taken by Pakistan in reaction to the revocation of Article 370.

He tweeted further about how Modi government's "fascist tactics in IOK will fail miserably in its attempt to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle."

Telephones services, internet services have been cut-off, life seems to have come to a standstill as business establishments and schools have remained shut.

Although, according to PTI, the restrictions on people's movements have been relaxed and the state administration has asked citizens to get back to work from Friday through a radio announcement. 

(With inputs from PTI)

