Pakistan PM Imran Khan dials US President Donald Trump, UNSC members on Kashmir

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the conversation between the two leaders was held in a cordial environment.

Published: 16th August 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: With Pakistan being kept out of the UN Security Council deliberations on Kashmir, its Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday dialled the US and was also trying to reach out to the other members of the Permanent Five (P-5), in order to present its case before the UNSC before it meets later in the day to discuss the Kashmir issue.

In his talks with Trump, Khan voiced his concerns over India's "illegal" move in Kashmir.

The UNSC is to hold a behind-closed-doors meeting on Kashmir, despite Islamabad lobbying for a formal session in which it could present its case.

The UNSC scheduled a closed-door consultation on "India/Pakistan" at the insistence of China, Pakistan's all-weather ally.

In a televised statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Premier has reached out to four of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the Kashmir issue.

"We are also trying to contact the French President so that his country understands our position," he added.

Tensions have escalated between New Delhi and Islamabad following India's decision to revoke Article 370 of its Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Qureshi, Khan had spoken with four of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in Kashmir.

"Pakistan had presented its stance to the Prime Minister of Britain, President Trump, Foreign Minister of Russia. We have had direct contact with four of the five P-5 members. They are aware of Pakistan's stance," Qureshi added.

While talking to the US President, Khan conveyed to him Pakistan's concerns over the recent developments in Kashmir after India revoked its special status, and said that New Delhi's moves posed a threat to regional peace.

Qureshi said the two leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, from where the US President is keen to pull out his country's troops ahead of the US presidential election.

Imran Khan said Pakistan has been playing a constructive role to bring peace in Afghanistan.

The conversation between the two leaders was held in a cordial environment, Qureshi said, adding that they also agreed to remain in contact over the Kashmir issue.

