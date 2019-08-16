Pakistan ramps up propaganda ahead of UNSC meet on Kashmir crisis

By Express News Service

Pakistan is employing its propaganda machinery to draw international attention towards Kashmir right before the United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday.

“Pakistan is trying to internationalise the issue by aggressively reporting and highlighting it. Their aim is to draw the attention of UNSC members,” said a senior Indian Army officer who did not want to be named.



The Pakistan Army has also stepped up attempts to push in militants along the Line of Control (LoC).

Confirming Pakistan's heightened military activity, Indian Army sources confirmed, “There have been 12 infiltration attempts in the last three days."

The Director-General of the Inter-Service Public Relations of Pakistan also reported that they lost three soldiers in Naugam Sector along the LoC on August 15 with one more casualty in the Buttal sector.



The situation along the Line of Control has remained tense ever since India withdrew the special provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.