PM Modi to address students at Royal University of Bhutan on August 18

On August 17, Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the Paro International Airport following which he shall head to the Semtokha Dzong.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By ANI

THIMPHU: Preparations to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi are currently underway in Bhutan, as the Himalayan nation gears to welcome the leader for an official two-day visit from August 17 to 18.

10 MoUs are slated to be signed between the two close neighbours in fields like education amongst others. Five inaugurations are also expected to take place, including the Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant and the ISRO-built earth station in Thimphu.

On August 17, Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the Paro International Airport following which he shall head to the Semtokha Dzong.

He shall also be accorded the guard of honour when he visits the Tashichhodzong on the same day. At the Dzong, the Prime Minister shall be meeting the King of Bhutan, or the 'Druk Gyalpo', Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The Chhipdrel Procession will also take place in honour of Prime Minister Modi.

Meetings are scheduled to be held at the Gyalyong Tshokhang, following which the MoUs will be signed. He is also slated to meet the 4th king of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuk, on Saturday.

On the second day of his visit, he shall be addressing the students at the Royal University of Bhutan.

"With the upcoming visit, the stem sector is, particularly in focus. The Royal University of Bhutan shall be signing four MoUs, one each with IIT Delhi, Bombay and Kanpur and with NIIT Silchar...This is a very positive development in the stem subjects," the Indian ambassador to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj told ANI in Thimphu.

Prime Minister Modi shall also be visiting the National Memorial Chorten. At Tashichhodzong, a cultural performance is slated to take place in honour of the visiting leader. Wrapping up his visit, he is supposed to depart for New Delhi from Paro on Sunday.

