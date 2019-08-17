Home World

Coroner rules that  Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself

The ruling comes six days after the 66-year-old, who was accused of trafficking girls as young as 14 for sex, was discovered dead in New York's high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Published: 17th August 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: An autopsy on disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein -- who was found dead in his jail cell -- has concluded that he committed suicide by hanging, a coroner said Friday, answering one of the questions surrounding his death.

The ruling comes six days after the 66-year-old, who was accused of trafficking girls as young as 14 for sex, was discovered dead in New York's high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center.

ALSO READ: How US financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself and what it means for his accusers

New York's chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson said in a statement emailed to AFP that "after careful review of all investigative information, including complete autopsy findings" it was determined that Epstein killed himself.

The New York Times cited officials as saying that Epstein had used a bedsheet to hang himself.

The report came a day after US media reported that preliminary findings from the post-mortem examination had found broken bones in Epstein's neck.

Epstein, a multi-millionaire who once counted Britain's Prince Andrew and US President Donald Trump as friends, was charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

According to prosecutors, Epstein sexually exploited dozens of teenagers at his homes in Manhattan and Florida between 2002 and 2005.

He denied the charges but faced up to 45 years in jail if found guilty.

ALSO READ: Jeffrey Epstein suicide sparks fresh round of conspiracy theories

Epstein's lawyers said Friday they were "not satisfied with the conclusions of the medical examiner" and would conduct their own investigation into his death, including demanding to see video footage from the jail.

"It is indisputable that the authorities violated their own protocols," the lawyers said, decrying the "harsh, even medieval conditions" at the facility.

The FBI and Justice Department are investigating how such a high-profile inmate managed to take his own life just weeks after an earlier reported suicide attempt.

The warden of the Metropolitan Correctional Center where Epstein was housed has been temporarily reassigned and two guards put on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The guards were reportedly asleep when they should have been checking on Epstein.

Epstein's death came a day after a court released documents in which an alleged victim said he used her as a "sex slave" and that she was forced to have sex with well-known politicians and businessmen.

Virginia Giuffre has alleged she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, former US Senator and architect of the Northern Irish peace deal George Mitchell, ex-New Mexico governor Bill Richardson and American celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

They have all strenuously denied the allegations.

Prosecutors have pledged to pursue cases against anyone else involved in Epstein's alleged crimes and earlier this week FBI agents raided his private island in the Caribbean.

Several women have also come forward to seeking damages.

On Wednesday, Jennifer Araoz filed a lawsuit against Epstein's estate, his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and three other female accomplices.

Araoz said she was raped by Epstein as a 15-year-old.

She said Maxwell, a British socialite and daughter of the late fraudster and media mogul Robert Maxwell, enabled his crimes.

Maxwell's whereabouts are unknown but she was recently photographed at a restaurant in Los Angeles, according to US reports.

On Friday two other women filed a USD 100 million lawsuit against Epstein's estate.

They were working as hostesses in a Manhattan restaurant in 2004 when a woman described as a "recruiter" for Epstein approached them, they said.

The recruiter allegedly offered the pair hundreds of dollars each to go to Epstein's home and give him a massage, assuring them there would be no sexual contact, according to the lawsuit.

Two days later they went to Epstein's luxurious mansion near Central Park.

Once they were in the massage room, the eight-page lawsuit said, Epstein was sexually aggressive towards them before giving them several hundred dollars.

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 of paying young girls for massages but served just 13 months in jail under a secret plea deal struck with the then state prosecutor.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jeffrey Epstein Epstein suicide confirmation Jeffrey Epstein suicide
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp